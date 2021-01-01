Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Inspiron 13 7306

40 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
From $635
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.6 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 235.5 mm (9.27 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~106.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
Inspiron 13 7306 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

