Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Inspiron 14 5415

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106 vs 130.8 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5415 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

