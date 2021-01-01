Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Inspiron 15 3501

40 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
37 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 235.5 mm (9.27 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

