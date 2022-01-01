You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1316:1 sRGB color space - 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.3% Response time 20 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 220 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 317 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) +89% 2.703 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.