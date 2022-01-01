Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) or Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) vs Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) and Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.7 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1142:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time 20 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 4 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +115%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
