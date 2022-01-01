Dell Inspiron 15 3521 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3521
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- Can run popular games at about 507-691% higher FPS
- Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|43.3%
|Response time
|25 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|317 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
465
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +208%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
853
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +336%
3722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
780
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +591%
5386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|72 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
