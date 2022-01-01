You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 4GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3521 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (117 vs 130.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~71.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3521 220 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 11.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3521 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 8 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.