Dell Inspiron 15 3521 vs Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3521
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Backlit keyboard
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|Response time
|25 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3521 +2%
465
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3521 +2%
853
835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
453
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
780
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1