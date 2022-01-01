Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3521 or Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3521 vs Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3521
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3521
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3521 and Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1007-1373% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3521
vs
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 25 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V 11.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3521
0.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) +1831%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 8 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

