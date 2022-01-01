Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

45 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time 20 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

