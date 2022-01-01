You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130 vs 140.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 Includes an old-school USB-A port

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.9 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1807:1 sRGB color space - 58.7% Adobe RGB profile - 40.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.4% Response time 20 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) 220 nits Inspiron 15 3501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 286 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz - Cores 4 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) +126% 1333 Inspiron 15 3501 591 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) +321% 4771 Inspiron 15 3501 1133

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) n/a Inspiron 15 3501 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

