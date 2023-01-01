Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3530 or Aspire 5 (A515-48) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Display
Battery
50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3530
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 20 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-48) +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3530 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

