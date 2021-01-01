Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.3 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell Inspiron 15 3501
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell G5 15 5500
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell Inspiron 17 7706
6. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Dell XPS 13 9305
7. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский