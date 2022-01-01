You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 GPU - GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 49.9 against 40 watt-hours

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 58% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 37.1% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5502 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5502 1.22 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +113% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.3 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.