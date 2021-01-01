Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

