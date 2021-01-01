Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5502 +50%
300 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5502
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Dell G5 15 5500
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
7. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
8. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
9. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
10. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский