Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 563:1
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% 37%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm 194 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

