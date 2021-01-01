Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Alienware m15 R4

Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.4 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 991-1351% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 86 against 53 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~67.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 / 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 8 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory clock - 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

