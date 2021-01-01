Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs G7 15 7500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
90
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
54
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|35 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|37.1%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5502 +4%
1252
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
G7 15 7500 +125%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
