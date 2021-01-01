Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.6 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|35 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|37.1%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|301 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5502 +16%
1279
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2603
Inspiron 13 7306 +50%
3910
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5502 +23%
1358
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2543
Inspiron 13 7306 +91%
4853
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1