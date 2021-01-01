Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Inspiron 13 7306

47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.6 vs 129.4 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~106.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5502
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

