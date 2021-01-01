Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5502 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Inspiron 14 5402

Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU - -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 500:1
sRGB color space 58% 60%
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging No Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

