You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 GPU - GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502 Can run popular games at about 424-578% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 400:1 sRGB color space 58% - Adobe RGB profile 37.1% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5502 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 25 W 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5502 +771% 1.22 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.3 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.