47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
VS
29 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Can run popular games at about 424-578% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5502
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.1% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5502 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 301 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5502 +771%
1.22 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

