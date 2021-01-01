Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage 256GB

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 58.2 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.4 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 320 1024
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

