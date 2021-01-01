Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU -

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 6 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

