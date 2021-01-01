Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 45% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|180 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1058
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3614
7188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
