Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1058
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3614
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +103%
7336
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
