Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU -
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 6 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS - 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

