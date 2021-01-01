Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
81 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 5
RAM
Storage 256GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 4 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 60-75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 320 2560
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

