Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +44%
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +73%
5871
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
