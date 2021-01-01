Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.9 vs 129.4 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|213 mm (8.39 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
VivoBook 14 M413 +14%
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
VivoBook 14 M413 +67%
5663
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
