Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 100 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 32 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G5 15 5505 SE or Inspiron 15 5505
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 or ZenBook 14 UM425
4. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 or ZenBook 14 UM425
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 or ZenBook 14 UM425
6. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 or ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский