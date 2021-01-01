Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 96 against 53 watt-hours
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|120 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
4875
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
