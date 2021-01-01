Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 92 against 53 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~74.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 6 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS - 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 8 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 5120
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 32 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

