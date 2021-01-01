Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Alienware m15 R3
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.4 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|400:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Alienware m15 R3 +26%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
Alienware m15 R3 +65%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Alienware m15 R3 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Alienware m15 R3 +38%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1408
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
