Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs G5 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.4 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|180 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1058
G5 15 5510 +2%
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5505 +1%
3614
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
