Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits
G7 15 7500 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5505
3395
G7 15 7500 +65%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5505
1981
G7 15 7500 +38%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 32 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

