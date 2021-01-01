Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs G7 17 7700
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
96
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (129.4 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 97 against 53 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
G7 17 7700 +26%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
G7 17 7700 +65%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
G7 17 7700 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
G7 17 7700 +38%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
