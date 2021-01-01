Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU - -
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 53 against 40 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.1 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 6 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 32 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs G5 15 5500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs G5 15 5505 SE
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Inspiron 15 5502
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs XPS 13 9310
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5402
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 7400
9. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 5505 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский