Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505 or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Inspiron 15 3511

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Inspiron 15 3511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5505
vs
Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5505 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 305 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 320 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 20 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and XPS 13 9310
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and HP Pavilion 15
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Inspiron 15 5510
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Vostro 15 5515
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and HP 250 G8
7. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 15 3501
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 14 5402

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Inspiron 15 5505 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский