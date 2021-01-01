Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 201 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (109.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|300 mm (11.81 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +38%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +70%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +24%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +56%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
