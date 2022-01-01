You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (109.7 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~76.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1215:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.2% Adobe RGB profile - 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5510 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5510 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-59) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

