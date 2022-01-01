Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (109.7 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~76.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

