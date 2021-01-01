Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 58.2 against 51 watt-hours
  • 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126.3 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Inspiron 15 5510
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510 +9%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

