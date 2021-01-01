Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $630
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5510
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
