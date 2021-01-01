Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 408-557% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 192 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

