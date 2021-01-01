Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Can run popular games at about 408-556% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
ROG Strix G15 G513 +24%
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
ROG Strix G15 G513 +182%
7204
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
ROG Strix G15 G513 +15%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
ROG Strix G15 G513 +200%
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
