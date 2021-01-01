Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 1528-2084% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • 88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 192 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 15 5510 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 15 9500
3. Inspiron 15 5510 and G5 15 5510
4. Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 15 5505
5. Inspiron 15 5510 and VivoBook S15 S532
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Alienware m15 R4
8. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ROG Strix G15 G513
9. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
10. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский