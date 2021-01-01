Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~86%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +88%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

