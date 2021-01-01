Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Can run popular games at about 1528-2084% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~74%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 192 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

