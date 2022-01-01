You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.9 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~78.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5510 +20% 300 nits VivoBook 14 M413 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5510 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook 14 M413 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.