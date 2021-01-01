Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
VivoBook S15 M533 +16%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
VivoBook S15 M533 +100%
5117
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
