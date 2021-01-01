Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Can run popular games at about 301-410% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|120 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
