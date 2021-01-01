Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 301-410% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 0 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 192 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 15 5510 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 15 9500
3. Inspiron 15 5510 and G5 15 5510
4. Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 15 5505
5. Inspiron 15 5510 and VivoBook S15 S532
6. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and XPS 15 9500
8. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
9. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский